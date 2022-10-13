Eastern Michigan lifts suspension of Emoni Bates; felony charges to be dropped

Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Felony charges against Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates will soon be dropped and the former five-star recruit has been reinstated to the team, according to the university.

"The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Emoni Bates' defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed," the statement reads. "In accordance with EMU athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities."

Bates' attorney, Steven Haney, confirmed to the Free Press on Thursday that the charges will be dropped in exchange for a misdemeanor. Bates will also have to complete a diversion program in order to have his record expunged.

STAY UP TO DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

BIG TEN: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says confrontation with Juwan Howard is 'water under the bridge'

As part of the agreement, Bates will also enter a mentorship program. Bates attended EMU practice on Thursday.

Bates was charged with two felonies, carrying a concealed weapon and "altering ID marks," which could have carried prison sentences of five and two years, respectively. Last week, Bates entered a not guilty plea at his probable cause hearing.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office could not confirm that the charges will be dropped, instead telling the Free Press, "as with all of our cases and pursuant to our ethical obligations we will not be making public comment of substance until the judicial process is concluded."

A police report and dash and body cam footage, obtained by the Free Press via Freedom of Information Act, showed Bates, 18, was also driving without a license and in possession of marijuana and tobacco.

Emoni Bates with Ypsi Prep in 2021.
Emoni Bates with Ypsi Prep in 2021.

Bates had been suspended from classes and the basketball program since his Sept. 18 arrest when according to the police report, he was pulled over for running a stop sign at the corner of Nottingham and Clark in Superior Township.

According to the video and police report, Bates admitted to law enforcement he had marijuana after officers mentioned the odor coming from the car.

"Here’s the issue, I smell weed coming from this car right now," video showed one deputy saying to Bates.

"I just left my cousins house," Bates responded. "I just smoked."

"OK, how much weed is in the car right now?" the deputy asked.

"It's right there," Bates replied, pointing to a bag on the ground.

At that point, the officer told Bates he now had probable cause to search the car and asked Bates to step out of he vehicle. When the officer first approached the vehicle, he asked Bates if there were any guns or drugs in the car. Bates then said no.

When Bates exited the car, he raised his hands in the air and said: "I’m not going to lie sir you might as well just (handcuff) me up right now." He then told the officer there was a gun in the car.

Bates was driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander with a Tennessee license plate, registered to a business "BMGT LLC." Records indicate that business is connected to an address located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Video showed Bates was allowed to call his parents in the back of the patrol vehicle as he was taken to the station, and after his mother and father consoled him, a discussion of the car did come up.

"When people ask about the vehicle, it’s a company vehicle that’s in my name," a male voice said on the phone. "But … don’t answer (expletive)."

Last month, Haney told the Free Press the car and the gun did not belong to his client. On Thursday, Haney said that Bates' car was "in the shop."

Bates, a 6-foot-9 wing, is now on track to open the season with EMU for its exhibition opener against Grand Valley State on Oct. 27 and its regular season opener on Nov. 7 against Wayne State.

Bates, who spent his freshman year at Memphis where he averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, is a native of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Emoni Bates felony charges to be dropped, EMU suspension lifted

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it