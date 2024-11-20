Eastern Kentucky wins 86-66 against Chicago State

CHICAGO (AP) — Jackson Holt had 15 points in Eastern Kentucky's 86-66 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Holt shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (3-1). Devontae Blanton added 14 points while going 7 of 12 from the field and he also had eight rebounds. Mayar Wol had 13 points and shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Gabe Spinelli finished with 15 points for the Cougars (0-5). Matthew Robinson added 11 points, four assists and two steals for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press