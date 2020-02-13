Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris body slams officer during arrest a month after transferring from Auburn

Michael Harris transferred from Auburn last month. (Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance at a business and then body slamming the officer who was placing him under arrest, WBNS in Grove City, Ohio, first reported.

Michael Harris, a redshirt sophomore linebacker who transferred from Auburn last month, was caught on dashboard camera fighting back with the officers as they tried to talk to him.

In the video obtained by WBNS, Harris is seen walking with his hands up from the driver’s side of an SUV with officers guiding him. He then raps his hands from the officers and darts back to the open driver’s door of the SUV.

In the video, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Harris lifts an officer up nearly over his head and slams him to the ground near an SUV while an officer behind him attempts to stop him. He also went down to the ground with Harris and the other officer while a third comes back to the SUV to help. The panic alarm is seen going off.

Police were called to a local business on Tuesday after receiving calls that a man was being aggressive and wouldn’t leave upon being asked, per the report. They said Harris was intoxicated and unsure of his whereabouts, police said.

Harris, 19, faces a felony charge of assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, per WBNS. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

WBNS reported that the officer is not hurt. Harris was taken first to the hospital where he remained aggressive and had to be sedated, TMZ reported. Police reportedly found pills and a scale “"consistent with drug use,” though Harris denied being on any medications or “illicit drugs,” TMZ reported.

Harris entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2019, after appearing in 11 games for Auburn as a reserve. He had three tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s a former four-star recruit out of Tucker, Georgia, who was stuck in the depth chart behind a standout cast.

