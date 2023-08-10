New Eastern Charlotte fire chief brings three halls together

Eastern Charlotte's first full-time fire chief is at work combining three departments into one.

Justin W. Johnston was hired in June as the full-time chief for Eastern Charlotte Fire and Rescue, which combines three departments and five fire halls from an area that includes St. George, Back Bay, Blacks Harbour and Pennfield.

Johnston, a former volunteer chief of the St. George department, said that the current goal is to "get everyone on the same page."

"There's some challenges when you amalgamate, but for the most part it's been going relatively smooth," Johnston told the Telegraph-Journal. "Nothing happens overnight, but what comes with it is the rebranding and the new label, new shoulder patches for the uniforms."

According to Eastern Charlotte Mayor John Craig, the existing fire halls and their chiefs will stay, but will be supported by the full-time chief who will help manage budgets and equipment, such as trucks.

"When we first amalgamated, we sat down with all the fire chiefs in the area," he said. "They wanted a full-time fire chief to be hired to oversee everything."

Johnston served as a volunteer chief in St. George from 2018 to 2020 and stayed a firefighter afterwards, also working on his business Granite Town Communications, which handles installations such as rural internet and security systems. He said that having centralized inventory has "made things a whole lot easier" than before.

"You can see what's here and what's not and what's expiring and what isn't," he said. "Before, being volunteer, you didn't know something's expiring until basically it's expired."

Craig said there's a hope of some cost savings, since departments can buy in bulk and don't need to duplicate specialized equipment that they may only need one of.

Johnston also said that having a full-time chief will help improve response times, because he can get on the road with a truck as soon as a call comes in, with other firefighters arriving when they have a chance to get suited up.

Craig said Johnston was a unanimous vote of council and said he's "very good, he's young, he's got a good background."

"He's from the area, so he knows what he's doing," he said. "He's got a good rapport with all the firefighters, they seem to be happy with the choice."

He said he's working on one, three and five year plans, and hopes to unify the logos for the three different departments for one public face.

"Our goal is to have all the trucks dressed the same, uniforms the same, t-shirts the same," he said. "There's no confusion when someone calls a fire truck... It's all going to be one."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal