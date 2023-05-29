Large plumes of smoke rise from a wildfire raging in the Upper Tantallon area

Eastern Canada's Halifax declares emergency over wildfire Large plumes of smoke rise from a wildfire raging in the Upper Tantallon area

(Reuters) - The eastern Canadian city of Halifax declared a state of local emergency late on Sunday after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages.

"Emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threats posed by the fires," the municipal authority in the capital of Nova Scotia province said in a press release.

The fire sent a huge pall of smoke over the port city.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The state of emergency would be in effect for seven days, unless lifted or extended, the municipality said.

Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc said on Twitter that some customers in communities evacuated due to wildfires may experience services disruption.

This month, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes as unprecedented wildfires raged.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)