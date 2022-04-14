Easter weekend in Toronto: What's open and closed

A health-care provider with East Toronto Health Partners is seen here administering a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a pop-up clinic in Toronto&#39;s Victoria Park station last August. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
A health-care provider with East Toronto Health Partners is seen here administering a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a pop-up clinic in Toronto's Victoria Park station last August. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Although the Easter weekend weather isn't looking so promising for Toronto, there's still going to be plenty to do, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public transit will be affected by construction and the statutory holidays, but many attractions and vaccination clinics will remain open.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto for the Easter long weekend:

What's happening:

The Beaches Easter Parade is back this Easter Sunday at 2 p.m., rain or shine.

Michael Charles Cole/CBC
Michael Charles Cole/CBC

The parade will start at Queen Street East and Munro Park and head west along Queen to Woodbine Avenue.

Road closures and parking:

The Easter Parade also means parking on Queen Street East and neighbouring streets will be affected from 10 a.m. on Sunday, from Fallingbrook Road to Neville Park Boulevard. This means:

  • Queen Street East westbound from Neville Park Boulevard to Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed

  • Woodbine Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard southbound will be fully closed

  • Lake Shore Boulevard from Woodbine Avenue to Coxwell Avenue westbound will be fully closed

On Good Friday and Easter Sunday and Monday, Toronto police will not be enforcing bylaws related to pay-and-display areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs that have Monday-to-Friday regulations. They will enforce all other bylaws.

Public transit:

  • The TTC will be operating on Sunday service on Good Friday.

  • On Saturday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction, and on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations due to Scarborough subway extension work. Shuttle buses will run.

  • On Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations will begin at noon.

  • Starting on Monday, subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode and King stations will end at 11 p.m. for tunnel maintenance.

  • GO Transit will be operating on Sunday service on Good Friday.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

The TTC will be continuing its Vax And Ride program from noon to 7 p.m. at the following stations all weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

  • Bathurst Station

  • Islington Station

  • Jane Station

  • Kennedy Station

  • Sheppard - Yonge Station

  • Sheppard West Station

  • St Clair West Station

  • Warden Station

  • York University Station

Other vaccination clinics will also be running at the following locations:

  • Toronto Fire Station 227, 1904 Queen St. E.: Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Earl Bales Community Centre: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Humberwood Community Centre: 12:30 to 6 p.m.

  • Scarborough Museum: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Stephen Leacock Community Recreation Centre: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • Wallace Emerson Community Centre: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Grocery stores:

Most grocery stores will be operating on a holiday schedule, and will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Attractions:

  • CN Tower: 10:00 a.m. - 9 p.m. all weekend.

  • Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend.

  • Ontario Science Centre: Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Toronto Zoo: Friday - Monday 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Tickets need to be purchased in advance. Last admission ticket sold 5:00 p.m.)

  • High Park Zoo: Friday - Monday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Royal Ontario Museum: Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m, Monday - Closed.

Malls:

  • CF Eaton Centre: Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Yorkdale Mall: Friday - Closed, Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday - Closed, Monday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Scarborough Toronto Centre: Friday - Closed, Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday - Closed, Monday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Square One Shopping Centre: Friday - Closed, Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday - Closed, Monday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Vaughan Mills: Friday - Closed, Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday - Closed, Monday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend

  • Toronto Premium outlets: Friday 9:30 - 7 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

LCBO / Beer Store / OCS:

  • Beer Store and LCBO outlets will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Some LCBO locations may be open for modified hours on Easter Monday.

  • OCS: No deliveries on Good Friday. Orders placed on that day may be slightly delayed.

Other:

  • Government offices will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

