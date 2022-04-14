Easter travel latest LIVE: Holidaymakers warned of getaway chaos as mini-heatwave set to sweep UK

Traffic queues on the M25 near Addlestone, Surrey, as the Easter getaway started (PA)

Holidaymakers have been urged to plan ahead amid concerns of Easter getaway chaos as millions set off on overseas trips or UK staycations.

Flights cancellations have hit travellers all week and queues for cross-Channel ferry services look set to continue as a number of P&O vessels remain detained due to safety issues.

Airports are set to be busiest on Easter Friday while some 27.6 million car journeys are expected to take place over the Bank Holiday weekend - with motorists advised to travel on Thursday or early on Saturday if they can to give themselves the best chance of avoiding long queues.

And rail passengers have also been warned of delays as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million.

Those staying in the UK are set to enjoying fine weather over the Easter weekend, with temperatures predicted to reach 22C in the South East.

Good morning!

07:27 , Michael Howie

Good morning and welcome to our Easter travel live blog. We’ll be bringing you the latest news as the great Easter getaway moves into top gear over the coming hours.