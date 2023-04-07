Easter recipes: Four top chefs share their last-minute tips

Sign of the cross: the popular buns can be used to make a seasonal dessert (Gail’s)

Easter is a holiday of feasting; a holiday for family to gather around a table teetering with treats.

Despite it hardly being the best season for it — around autumn is better — lamb is often the go-to meat for those celebrating. Below, three of the country’s very best chefs share their tips for lamb with a twist, while Paul Ainsworth offers an alternative pudding that still feels spot on for the occasion. Got leftovers? There’s a recipe for that here, while those avoiding lamb altogether should try this. Whatever you go for, have a very happy Easter.

Chet Sharma

I’d suggest braising a shoulder of lamb — that way you don’t have to worry about the timings too much and you can relax with your family. Inspired by a trip to Andalucia, where I enjoyed beer-braised suckling goat up in the mountains near Málaga, I’ll be trying to recreate this amazing dish with lamb. The shoulder will need about 4 hours in an oven set to 140°C, half covered in a mixture of stock, beer and woody herbs and covered in foil. In the last 40 minutes, pick up the joint and add a bed of finely sliced onions and potatoes. Place the shoulder back on and continue cooking without the foil. You’ll get the most amazing boulangère potatoes to accompany the lamb.

Chet Sharma is the chef-patron of Bibi, 42 North Audley Street, W1K 6ZP, bibirestaurants.com

Ben Tish

On Easter Sunday I like to do my lamb with a twist — I’ll get the BBQ out whatever the weather and grill a butterflied leg of lamb (you can ask your butcher to do this for you). It cooks nice and quickly — and most importantly, evenly. Serve with a warm vinaigrette made from olive oil, red wine vinegar, the lamb juices, cumin seeds, garlic and handfuls of fresh mint. On the Easter Monday, I’ll make leftover lamb buns. Place any leftover meat into a rich and sticky gravy then shove into warm, lightly toasted brioche buns with fresh mint sauce, watercress and some cucumber pickles — a great hangover cure!

Ben Tish is chef-director of Cubitt House, cubitthouse.co.uk

Richard Corrigan

When it comes to Easter, it has to be lamb for me. Always. To shake things up a bit — as you don’t want to be cooking the same thing year on year, now do you? — I like to take a shoulder of lamb (the bigger, the better), generously drizzle it with tahini and slow roast it in the oven with lemons and wild garlic. A big bowl of soft polenta is the perfect companion, it’s like eating a hug. The whole thing is simple, easy to cook, and my gosh — the flavour!

Richard Corrigan owns the Corrigan Collection, which includes Bentley’s and Corrigan’s Mayfair, corrigancollection.com

Paul Ainsworth

For an indulgent dessert this Easter, I love to add caramelised bananas, chocolate sauce and whipped cream to toasted hot cross buns, creating the ultimate banoffee pudding. Alternatively, for an Easter treat at breakfast time, dip your hot cross buns in egg, vanilla and sugar mix and fry for a sort of French toast and serve with crispy bacon and maple syrup.

Paul Ainsworth owns the Paul Ainsworth Collection, paul-ainsworth.co.uk