Easter and Passover 2022: See how Mindy Kaling, Blake Shelton, more stars are celebrating

Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
Passover is upon us and Easter Sunday is in full swing as celebrities commemorate the holidays by spending time with their loved ones.

From matching outfits with their children, dyeing eggs, dressing up as the Easter Bunny, to simply enjoying time with family — celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Blake Shelton, and David Beckham are basking in the joy of the holiday weekend.

Kaling, who rarely shares photos of her kids, shared two photos with her little ones. "The Office" actress is mom to her four-year-old daughter Katherine and her one-year-old son Spencer.

On Instagram Saturday, Kaling shared a photo of her daughter dyeing a dozen colorful eggs writing, "preparing for the big day."

On Easter Sunday, Kaling took to Twitter to share a photo of her and her daughter in matching floral dresses taking a stroll outside, while carrying her son Spencer in her arms.

"Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter!" she wrote. "Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can see, I did. Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!"

See how other stars are celebrating Easter and Passover.

Prince William, Duchess Kate attend Easter service

Senior British royals, including Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, went to church on Easter Sunday without the queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a fixture in the royals' holiday calendar.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

Also in attendance were the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, along with Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

Prince William, wife Duchess Kate and two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend Easter service on April 17, 2022.
Blake Shelton as the Easter Bunny

Gwen Stefani shared a short video of husband Blake Shelton making his way down the hallway of their home dressed as a pink bunny.

"hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey," wrote Stefani in her caption.

Shelton shared the same video on his page, writing: "Happy Easter everybody. You're welcome."

Robert Downey Jr. follows in Shelton's footsteps

The "Iron Man" actor also got the Easter Bunny costume memo this Sunday.

On his Instagram, Downey Jr. shared a photo of himself in a white and pink bunny costume with another bunny by his side. "Rebirth and Renewal," he captioned his post.

David Beckham celebrates Easter and wife Victoria's birthday

David Beckham celebrated Easter weekend with the family bunny, Coco. In a video, Beckham is feeding Coco a carrot. "Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham’s & coco," he wrote.

Ahead of Easter weekend, Victoria Beckham also shared a snapshot of Coco the bunny and her 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

Sunday not only marked Easter but also his wife Victoria's 48th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman," the proud husband wrote, alongside a photo of the two kissing by the beach. "Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much."

Eva Longoria also took to Instagram to celebrate "one of the most loyal, fun, beautiful, intelligent, hilarious friends one could ask for!"

"You continue to inspire me to be better by being such a great example of what it is to be a great mum, wife, daughter, sister, business woman, and friend!" Longoria wrote of Victoria Beckham. "Love you so much VB! Happy birthday babe!"

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's Easter family portrait

"Family over everything" wrote Gabrielle Union alongside a family portrait with husband Dwyane Wade, their three-year-old daughter Kaavia, Wade's 20-year-old son Zaire and 14-year-old daughter Zaya.

Union shared more snapshots from their Easter weekend family party to her Instagram Stories.

Josh Gad celebrates Passover

Josh Gad posted a selfie on Instagram of him and his friend Seth Gabel, writing: "Doing Jewish things together since 1984. Happy #Passover."

Gabel commented on the post, writing: "Live update: Josh just found a way to tell the story of Passover to the children and somehow bring it around to referencing the ark of the covenant from Raiders of the Lost Ark."

