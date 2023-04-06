How Easter’s lost tradition of skipping is set for Good Friday revival

Skipping was once a popular Good Friday activity - but after falling out of favour, English Heritage is keen to bring it back - Richard Lea-Hair

Skipping is unlikely to leap to mind as a traditional Easter activity, but it was once as commonplace as eating hot cross buns to mark the religious holiday.

Now, the all-but-lost tradition of skipping on Good Friday is set for a return under new plans from English Heritage.

Amy Boyington, the charity’s senior historian, said: “During the 20th century, whole families would try to skip all day on Good Friday, eating hot cross buns to keep them going.

“They believed skipping would bring good luck and guarantee good harvests or catches of fish in the coming year.”

There will also be efforts to pass on and preserve the songs that would once have accompanied these ubiquitous “skipping day” activities, with Ms Boyington adding: “We would love to hear from anyone who remembers – or has a relative who remembers – skipping on Good Friday.

“The rhymes that would have undoubtedly accompanied these Easter games are largely forgotten too, which is such a shame as oral tradition is so important in our understanding of social history.”

Lengthy ropes will be provided across sites across the country from Stonehenge to Whitby Abbey.

Children skipping at Audley End, as English Heritage aims to bring back the lost tradition - Richard Lea-Hair

The practice of leaping over a moving rope is likely to be thousands of years old. There is evidence of the skipping rope familiar to most people in Dutch engravings from the early 17th century.

The old English tradition of Easter skipping differs from the common schoolyard style.

Instead of one or two participants jumping over a short rope, it may involve large groups of people formed up in a line along a lengthy rope.

The origins of these associations remain obscure, but there is some suggestion that the skipping rope may have had a symbolic connection to the rope used by Judas Iscariot to hang himself for betraying Jesus - an act which precipitated the Crucifixion remembered on Good Friday.

The practice was once widely followed by those living in coastal areas or centres of fishing, such as Newhaven, Brighton, and Seaford.

The rarity and slowness of cars in the early 20th century meant that streets were a ready playground for children, said English Heritage, with skipping therefore a more popular pastime.

Today, the practice is isolated to certain areas, with Cambridge and the Sussex village of Alciston endeavouring to keep the tradition alive.

However, English Heritage polling suggests that a large majority would support a revival of Easter long rope skipping.

However, the same poll highlighted that 75 per cent of respondents had never heard of the custom before.