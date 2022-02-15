Easter Eggs and Details You Might Have Missed in Latest 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer

During Super Bowl LVI, Marvel Studios dropped the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latest look at the upcoming sequel which picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home was loaded with Easter eggs and hidden details.

The trailer which runs a little over two minutes shows Doctor Strange dealing with the fractures in the universe he caused. Coming to terms with his decisions and confronting the ancient being Shuma-Gorath, Baron Mordo, Scarlet Witch and more. Aside from getting more looks at Evil Doctor Strange and Defender Strange, we get glimpses of Monica Rambeau, Rintrah, Captain Marvel, America Chavez, Captain Carter and Doctor Strange as a zombie.

Though the biggest reveal was undoubtedly the existence of the Illuminati who meet a shackled Strange brought by Ultron Program bots. The reveal also teased Professor X played by Patrick Stewart in the X-Men films formally produced by 20th Century Fox.

In the comics, the Illuminati is a secret society comprised of Doctor Strange, Professor Xavier, Reed Richards, Iron Man, Black Bolt and Namor. The appearance of the Illuminati now has fans thinking that we could see the introduction of the Fantastic Four with the inclusion of Reed Richards and an alternate version of Iron Man, Superior Iron Man.

Catch all the Easter eggs and details that you might have missed in the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

