Easter Bible Verses to Share With Your Loved Ones This Holy Season

Easter is a season of joy and hope, but it is also a reminder of God's love. In between the fun springtime activities like decorating Easter eggs, preparing a delicious Easter dinner, and searching for the best Easter basket ideas, spend time reflecting on the sacrifice Jesus made. Beginning with Ash Wednesday and the entire Lenten season, read these Easter Bible verses and spend time reflecting on their meaning.

Incorporate short Easter Bible verses into the Easter prayers at mealtime so the whole family can participate. Use one as a sincere Easter caption for Instagram when you share that snap of your children dressed in their Sunday best. "He is risen!" is a simple way to capture Easter joy! Or jot Easter messages in cards to send to loved ones. Study the entire story of Easter in the Bible throughout Lent, or read on for Easter Bible verses that will help guide you through this holy time of year. You'll be ready to celebrate on Easter Sunday.



Romans 6:8-11: "Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him."

Luke 24:6-7: "Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 'The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'"

Romans 6:8-11:"The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. "

Romans 8:34: "Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us."

Romans 6:9: "We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him."

Philippians 2:8: "And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross!"

Acts 4:33: "With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God's grace was so powerfully at work in them all."

Philippians 3:10: "I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death."

1 Corinthians 15:21: "For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man."

1 Peter 1:3: "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."

John 11:25-26: "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?'"

Story continues

Thessalonians 4:14: "For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

John 14:6: "Jesus answered, 'I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'"

Mark 16:1-4: "When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body. Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb and they asked each other, 'Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb?' But when they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had been rolled away."

Revelation 1:17b-18a: "Don’t be afraid! I am the First and Last. I am the living one. I died, but look–I am alive forever and ever!"

John 11:25: "Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live."

Matthew 28:5-6: "The angel said to the women, 'Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.'"

Romans 10:9: "If you declare with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved."

John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

1 Corinthians 15:3-8: "For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance. Or you at the first: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas. That is, Peter and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born."

Mark 16:5-7: "As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed. 'Don't be alarmed,' he said. 'You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter, "He is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.""

Luke 23:46-47: "Jesus called out with a loud voice, 'Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.' When he had said this, he breathed his last. The centurion, seeing what had happened, praised God and said, 'Surely this was a righteous man.'"

2 Corinthians 5:17: "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"

Mark 15:46-47: So Joseph bought some linen cloth, took down the body, wrapped it in the linen, and placed it in a tomb cut out of rock. Then he rolled a stone against the entrance of the tomb. 47Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Joseph saw where he was laid.



Luke 24:2-3: "They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus."



Colossians 1:13-14: "For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins."

Acts 4:33: "With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God's grace was so powerfully at work in them all."

Ephesians 1:20: "He exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms."

John 20:17-18: "Jesus said, 'Do not hold on to me, for I have not yet ascended to the Father. Go instead to my brothers and tell them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’ Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news: 'I have seen the Lord!' And she told them that he had said these things to her."