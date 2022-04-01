Easter airport queue warning amid staff shortages

Airport queues

Passengers are being warned of longer than usual queues at airports over Easter due to staff shortages.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) said its members had been trying to hire for new roles following job losses and staff departing to other industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it warned recruitment problems and Covid-related staff absences could put operations at airports under strain.

The AOA represents most UK airports ranging from Heathrow to Edinburgh.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the AOA, said at peak time passengers "may not have the experience they are used to".

She said airports were working hard to recruit more staff in the run-up to the Easter holidays, and were "working with the UK government to resolve any delays in the necessary checks before staff can start work".

The AOA has asked travellers to arrive early for flights due to longer check-in waits and has also urged people to make sure they have any Covid-related documents needed for their destination.

Holiday bookings jumped with trips planned for Easter after UK Covid travel tests were scrapped.

However, airports have said they are operating in a very tight labour market and are trying to keep up with rising demands following the sharp drops in people travelling abroad over the past two years.

Kevin O'Reilly, of the specialist aviation and airport recruitment company One Resourcing, said finding enough airport ground staff, including cleaners and baggage handlers, was proving very challenging.

"It's always been a tough market to recruit for, but it's become harder this year," he said.

Mr O'Reilly said there were a number of reasons businesses were struggling to replenish their staffing levels.

"A huge number of people left the aviation industry due to the pandemic and whilst many have come back, many have found alternative positions in other sectors and do not want to risk returning to work in an industry that made them redundant," he added.

"Now there's a bounce-back from having no people travelling, to suddenly everyone wanting travel.

"Recruitment at airports doesn't happen overnight, people must go through a thorough security vetting process to get an airside pass."

He said some other jobs were tempting workers away from the industry, and some EU nationals had left after Brexit.

Manchester Airport has already blamed staff shortages on long passenger queues in recent weeks, ahead of the busier Easter break.

Its boss admitted further problems were likely as the airport struggled with increasing demand after "dramatically scaling back" operations during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said peak demand over the summer holidays could reach 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

It said it would need to gear up to meet this demand, as airlines, handlers and airports did not currently have the capacity.

Heathrow added it was "particularly concerned over Border Force's ability to scale up".