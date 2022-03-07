When is Easter 2022? School holidays and UK term dates

Esra Arahu
·1 min read
This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17 (Pixabay)
As March 2022 kicks off, Brits are looking forward to the next set of national holidays.

Unlike Christmas, Halloween and Valentine’s Day, Easter changes every year and can fall any time between March 22 and April 25.

This year, Easter Sunday will be on Sunday April 17 with school holidays and bank holidays slotting around that date.

Here’s everything you need to know about school holidays, bank holidays and UK term dates around Easter:

When is Easter 2022?

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17.

Good Friday - the commemoration of Jesus’ crucifixion - will be on April 15, and Easter Monday bank holiday falls on April 18.

It changes each year because the Christian date is decided by a complex set of calculations based on observations of the moon.

When do schools break up for Easter 2022?

Schools usually get around two weeks off for the Easter break.

This year, children will get two weeks holiday from Monday 4 to Monday 18 April, although dates vary in different schools and areas.

When are UK school term dates 2022?

Term dates very from each school, so it’s important to check their website, but below are common dates.

Summer term starts on Tuesday April 19.

The half term holiday is for a week between Monday May 30 and Friday June 3.

This leaves only a few weeks of term until the Summer holidays on Friday July 22.

Children start the new school year on Thursday September 1 2022.

Half term falls on Monday October 24 and Christmas holidays start on Monday December 19.

Bank holidays

Good Friday and Easter Monday are not the only national holidays to look forward to as temperatures get warmer.

The first May bank holiday falls on May 2, while the Spring bank holiday falls on Thursday June 2 and the Summer bank holiday falls on August 29.

