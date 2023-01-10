EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face new fears in HIV story

EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week.

The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9).

Zack's life will be turned upside down after Brett's arrival, forcing him to make some major decisions about his future.

Viewers will know that Zack is also adjusting to the idea of fatherhood, after recently learning Whitney Dean is expecting his baby.

Zack will put on a brave face as he prepares for the tasting event at Walford East, determined to come across as confident.

Suki and Nish head to the restaurant, where they overhear Chelsea talking about Zack deserting Whitney and the baby, and form their own opinions on the situation.

Zack grows unsettled with Suki's vocal disapproval regarding Whitney and struggles to keep his cool.

When he smashes a glass and cuts his hand, Zack becomes overwhelmed and storms out.

Realising he needs to face up to what's happening, Zack has a chat with Martin and realises he needs to take some responsibility.

He then watches from a distance as Whitney heads off to her baby scan with Chelsea, Felix, Finlay and Sonia in tow.

Afterwards, Zack becomes desperate to know the results of the baby’s tests and asks Sonia for more information.

This gets back to Whitney, who wonders if she should give him another chance.

Whitney is a bag of nerves after getting a text from the clinic, so Zack offers to support her as she opens it.

Despite being grateful for Zack's support, Whitney tells him to keep his distance for now. What will Zack do next?

