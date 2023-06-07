EastEnders' Vinny to give Suki an ultimatum following big discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders' Vinny Panesar is set to give his mum Suki an ultimatum in the aftermath of her shock accident.

Previous episodes saw Suki and Eve move forward with their plans to flee Walford and pursue a new life together. However, their escape backfired drastically when Nish arrived at the house unexpectedly, with Suki left unconscious after falling down the stairs.

Upcoming scenes will see the Pansears struggle with the aftermath of the incident, as the Square begins to speculate about whether or not Suki had been deliberately attacked.

As Nish remains in custody after his arrest for suspected ABH, Ravi loses his patience with Suki. This, in turn, causes Vinny to panic about his mum's safety.

Meanwhile, Suki is convinced that Eve called the police after previously pleading with her to tell them Nish pushed her down the stairs, despite Eve's insisting she's innocent.

Things will hit a boiling point for the family when Ravi lets slip to Vinny that Suki had a packed suitcase and plans to leave the family.

Arriving home full of fury, Vinny accuses his mum of plotting against Nish. He's unaware of the ongoing affair between Suki and Eve, so Vinny accuses Suki of being behind the police tip-offs so she can leave Nish for a new man.

Determined to find out the truth once and for all, Vinny quizzes his mum on her actions.

However, he's left shocked by what he learns, issuing Suki an ultimatum after a deeply emotional chat.



But what has Suki revealed to him? Does he know the truth about her injuries or her relationship with Eve?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

