EastEnders Unveils Plans To Say Farewell To Dot Cotton Following June Brown's Death

June Brown in character as Dot Cotton in 1997 (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

EastEnders bosses have announced plans to bid farewell to the iconic Albert Square resident Dot Cotton, following soap veteran June Brown’s death earlier this year.

While Dot was last seen on screen in January 2020, with the character having been residing in Ireland since then, it was announced on Sunday that she will be given a proper Walford send-off later this year.

A press release explained: “Dot is one of the Square’s most adored faces and her family and friends will be sure to give her the send-off she so very well deserves.”

❤️ A true #EastEnders icon deserves nothing less than a fitting farewell. Albert Square will say an emotional goodbye and pay tribute to the brilliant Dot Cotton later this year.

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/cVwTuRU3iCpic.twitter.com/bNDKAtlKkm — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 28, 2022

EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year and, for quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

“Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves. So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

June died in April of this year, at the age of 95.

An EastEnders spokesperson said at the time: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.

“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.”

June at the British Soap Awards (Photo: Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images)

June won several awards for her decades-long portrayal of Dot, including a lifetime achievement honour at the 2005 British Soap Awards, while she was also nominated for the best actress prize at the TV Baftas for her stand-alone episode of EastEnders.

In December 2021, the screen legend was made an OBE in the New Year Honours for services to drama and to charity, having previously been made an MBE.

Before joining EastEnders, June also had roles in Coronation Street, Doctor Who, Minder and The Bill, as well as costume dramas The Duchess Of Duke Street and Oliver Twist.

