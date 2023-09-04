EastEnders trailer revisits flashforward mystery after Stacey's shock discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow.

A new trailer for EastEnders has revisited the flashforward mystery following Stacey Slater’s shock discovery that Theo Hawthorne is the person who has been stalking her over the last few months.

The latest trailer hints that the storyline will link to the flashforward story. In the 30-second teaser we see Stacey in a red dress looking nervously towards a cracked mirror, with the subtitle reading: “In a flash, everything changes.”

The flashforward story was unveiled earlier this year, with The Six – Sharon, Linda, Stacey, Suki, Kathy and Denise – all standing over a mystery dead body.

Whilst fans will have to wait a few more months for the victim to be identified, Lacey Turner recently spoke about the latest development on the BBC soap, revealing that her character was in shock at the discovery.

“At first [Stacey] just doesn't believe it because she can't imagine him [Theo] to be capable of doing something like this,” said Turner. “He's put on such an act in front of her for months and really supported her so he's the last person she would ever suspect.

“It's only when Stacey realises how deluded he is about their relationship that she starts to panic as she knows she's in danger. Up until this point, Stacey has relied on Theo and seen him as a friend and almost a protector.

“He's been tutoring Lily free of charge, and he's been so supportive with Stacey and the stalker situation. That's what makes it so hard for her because she has no idea who this person is that she's let into her and her children's lives for so many months,” she added.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

