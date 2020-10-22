'EastEnders' team members test positive for coronavirus

Two EastEnders team members have tested positive for the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The individuals are now self-isolating at home according to government guidelines.

The BBC said in a statement that “rigorous protocols” are in place on the soap, and it is thought that filming was not disrupted.

A BBC spokeswoman told Digital Spy: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

The Sun quoted a source as saying that filming on the much-loved soap was not affected.

EastEnders was one of many shows to be disrupted by the pandemic.

Show bosses had to suspend filming back in March, and it went off air in June for the first time in 35 years.

Viewers were able to catch up with the residents of Albert Square in September when the programme returned with social distancing measures in place, including the introduction of plastic shields for characters to kiss through.

The day we’ve all been waiting for is nearly upon us - #EastEnders is coming back to our screens, 4 times a week, from Monday 7th September at 8:05pm. Before the duff duffs return, here’s a sneak peak behind the scenes to give you a little insight into our ‘new normal’.🎥 pic.twitter.com/BNDWUoUd9k — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) August 28, 2020

The show also drafted in some of the actors’ real-life partners as body doubles for safe kissing scenes.

Executive producer Jon Sen told MailOnline: “We've also used real-life partners as well, when there are moments or intimacy or kissing, and we have to choose our moments carefully because takes much more time to film like this but for those really crucial moments when characters kiss we've invited real-life partners of actors onto the set to achieve those kind of moments.”

