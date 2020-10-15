Former 'EastEnders' co-stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Martin Kemp share reunion

Tamzin Outhwaite and Martin Kemp joined 'EastEnders' in 1998. (Photo by Michael Stephens - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former EastEnders stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Martin Kemp have reunited, 18 years after they were both on the soap together.

The pair played Mel and Steve Owen on the BBC show from 1998 to 2002, both leaving the programme after Kemp's character was killed off. Outhwaite made a comeback in 2018 but her character also met her end the following year.

Now, Outhwaite's joined her former onscreen husband for a spot on his show with son Roman Kemp, Martin & Roman's Sunday Best.

Posting a photo of the pair of them in the studio she wrote: "Well that was all sorts of nostalgic larks... thank you @martinjkemp @romankemp for having me on #sundaybest and so good to meet @sara.pascoe too... @itv spin off #melandstevethedeadyears #1998to2002 #22yearsago #eastenders #theowens."

Outhwaite's character was killed off in an explosive storyline last year which saw her mown down by a lorry after a car crash.

Upon her exit, the 49-year-old said: "I could not have relished playing Mel any more and I could not feel more proud."

She was starring opposite Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke in a production of Anton Chekov's The Seagull at the Playhouse Theatre this year, however, most performances were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

In lockdown, she had a role in online series Dun Breedin' which she was able to film from home with help from her boyfriend Tom Childs.

The cameraman is 21 years Outhwaite's junior, with the actor recently admitting she thought the relationship was initially just a fling.

Outhwaite was formerly married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis, with whom she shares two children.

