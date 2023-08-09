EastEnders' Suki sparks health concerns with mystery symptoms

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Suki Panesar's health is about to become a major concern in upcoming EastEnders scenes.

Airing next week on BBC One, soap fans will witness a rather awkward encounter between exes Eve Unwin and Suki at the Minute Mart, after the couple went their separate ways two months ago thanks to a spot of blackmail from the latter's son Vinny.

Just as Eve is about to walk out of the door, though, her former lover nearly faints.

Facing questions about her dizzy spell, Suki dismisses her husband Nish and Vinny's worries and insists that she's fine to continue working.

Then, it's Eve's turn to show her support, as she forces Suki to see a doctor to make sure everything is ok.

Later that day, Vinny urges his mum to open up about her feelings, yet this is quickly met with a rebuttal as Suki demands that he keep out of her personal life and show some respect.

Finally addressing her low mood, Vinny manages to convince Suki to attend a pamper session at Fox & Hair, where Denise Fox gives her a desperately-needed head massage.

In other news coming out of Walford, Max Bowden has been busy teasing Ben Mitchell's reunion with nephew Peter Beale.

"Tom [Law], who is coming back as Peter, is such a lovely guy," he exclusively told Digital Spy.

"He is a great actor and we have had some scenes together which I have enjoyed a lot. Tom is always learning and making good choices – that is what I like to watch as an actor. "

