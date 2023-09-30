EastEnders star Vicki Michelle pays tribute to "baby sister" after tragic death

EastEnders actress Vicki Michelle has paid tribute to her younger sister Suzie following her tragic death.

Michelle, who is best known for playing Yvette in 'Allo 'Allo and also starred in Emmerdale before landing the role of Jo Cotton in the BBC One soap earlier this year, made the sad announcement via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself with her sibling, the actress wrote: "Said Goodbye to my beautiful baby sister Suzie this week. Beautiful inside and out.

"Hundreds of people came to say their farewell . She was so loved. Wonderful memory with Suzie and her daughter Susie. RIP Beautiful sister. Be Happy in your new home. Love You. #Heartbroken."

Fans and followers sent messages of condolences in the comments of the post.

The actress has two other sisters, and just the other day, she shared an Instagram post of a publicity shoot that she did with her sister Ann and the legendary comedian Ronnie Barker.

Two weeks ago, Michelle also used her Instagram page to wish a happy birthday to her late mum Shirley. She shared a picture of the two of them together and wrote: "Happy Heavenly Birthday to my Wonderful Mum. Beautiful inside and out. Always said 'If you can’t say anything nice about someone don’t say anything at all' Miss her every day. #Mum."

The character of Jo Cotton turned up in dramatic EastEnders scenes earlier this year, before returning in the summer to reveal to her ex husband Rocky that he couldn't marry Kathy Beale because he wasn't divorced yet.

Although she eventually signed the divorce papers and left, the door has been left open, as she was heard telling a mystery person on the phone, "I'm on my way back. I got what I wanted and there is plenty more for the taking".

Could she make a return as part of Rocky's exit storyline?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

