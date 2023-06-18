EastEnders star Todd Carty joins West End show

EastEnders star Todd Carty has joined the cast for a Blackpool production of the West End show Mousetrap as it goes on tour to celebrate 70 years on stage.

According to the official tour website, the former soap star will join an all-star cast as Major Metcalfe for the Agatha Christie show. Joining him on stage in the part of Mrs Boyle is fellow soap actress Cathy Shipton, who is best known for her portrayal of Lisa 'Duffy' Duffin in Casualty.

The play is showing at 21 venues across the UK, beginning at the Blackpool Grand Theatre tomorrow (June 19), and running through to February 2024.

Starring as Mark Fowler in the hit BBC soap before leaving the role in 2003, Carty is also known for his portrayal of Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill and for starring in ITV's The Bill as PC Gabriel Kent.

It's not the first time that Carty has appeared in a production of Agatha Christie's Mousetrap either, as the soap actor starred in a production of the play at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin just last year alongside former EastEnders star John Altman, who played 'Nasty' Nick Cotton on the soap before he was killed off in 2015.

The pair appeared in an Instagram selfie along with Ian Beale star Adam Woodyatt, after reuniting in Dublin much to EastEnders fans' delight. At the time Woodyatt was also appearing in a play, My Fair Lady.

Woodyatt is no stranger to the theatre, and since saying goodbye to Ian Beale in 2021 the actor has taken on a number of stage roles, including a production of Looking Good Dead .

However, it was recently reported that Woodyatt will be making a return to Albert Square later this year, alongside wife Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins. Plans look to already be in motion as his mom Kathy was starting to draw together a guest list for her wedding to Rocky Cotton, with the latter promising to find her son if she wants him there.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

