EastEnders star Shona McGarty praises dig at Whitney

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has responded to a dig aimed at her character Whitney Dean in a recent episode.

In an unexpected nod to the good old days of EastEnders, the market vendor was slammed by Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) over her affair with Mick (played by Danny Dyer).

When a distressed Whitney opened up about newcomer Gina Knight making a move on her boyfriend Zack Hudson, Linda had the perfect response for her. The Vic owner promptly reminded Whitney she went there first when she hit on her then-husband Mick.

BBC

"She's not the first woman to make a move on someone else's man," Linda noted.

And while Whitney didn't love it, it seems that McGarty adored the stark comment. So much, in fact, that she took to Twitter to voice her amusement at seeing Whitney being put in her place.

"As a fan… I love that this was mentioned!! Just brilliant," she wrote, adding: " Love these moments in soap."

As a fan… I love that this was mentioned…!! Just brilliant 🤩 love these moments in soap…

But mick was into it… 😂 just saying… 🎤 uh oh — Shona McGarty (@ShonaBM) June 14, 2023

She also had her own clarification to make, writing that Mick "was into it".

"Just saying… uh oh," the actress concluded.

Fans of the BBC One soap also showed their appreciation for the hilarious moment, commenting on the platform.

"Love this! It's these little character moments briefly mentioning the past that separates soap from any other type of storytelling!" one person tweeted. "Eastenders does it the best! THE SHOWS ON FIRE RIGHT NOW."

"Hahah all these years later!! Still the little digs," was another comment.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

