EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley announces her engagement

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has announced her engagement to long-term partner Mark Perez.

The actress, who plays Karen Taylor in the BBC1 soap, shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram.

Lorraine shared a collage of the couple's time together alongside an ecstatic caption.

"Almost 10 years with you, I can now call you my Fiancé," she wrote. "I can’t wait to marry you Mark Perez, I love you and Nancy so much!!!!!"

"Xxx us forever xxx new chapter #engaged #mylove #MrsPerez #love #marriage #weddingbells 💍❤️😘Xxxx #loveisintheair," she concluded alongside a heart, engagement ring and kiss emojis.



The collage included pictures of Lorraine and her husband-to-be in happy moments with family members and what appears to be pictures from their travels together.

Some of Lorraine's co-stars where quick to share their congratulations. EastEnders star Max Bowden commented: "Best family", while former colleague Danielle Harold wrote: "Ahhh so excited love you both."

Clair Hayley Norris, who plays Bernie Taylor in the soap also shared her joy at the news. "Congratulations to you both & Nancy!! Love you all," she wrote in the comments section, alongside some love heart emoji faces.

In the engagement post, the soap star revealed that she and her new fiancé have been together for over nine years.

The two share a daughter called Nancy and a dog named Betty together, who have both previously featured on Lorraine's Instagram account.

Lorraine also shared her engagement news on her Instagram story, uploading an image of her and Mark looking loved up. "Love you baby!!," read the caption, with an engagement ring and love heart emoji.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

