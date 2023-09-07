EastEnders star Lacey Turner explains Stacey stalker aftermath

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Lacey Turner has addressed the aftermath of Stacey Slater's stalker ordeal in EastEnders.

It has been a dramatic week for Stacey, as her daughter Lily gave birth just after Stacey had learned that Theo Hawthorne has been secretly stalking her for months.

The stalker ordeal appears to be far from resolved, as Theo has quietly put in an offer on the flat next to the Slaters so he can keep his eye on Stacey and Lily.

BBC

In light of this shocking development, Lacey Turner has admitted Stacey hasn't been able to process the stalker ordeal because she's been busy with Lily.

"She hasn’t had time to deal with any of her emotions towards the situation because she’s knows she needs to be strong for Lily," the actress explained. "I think she’s running on autopilot. Lily and the baby are her main responsibility but underneath it all she’s struggling."

There will continue to be difficult times ahead as Stacey falls out with daughter Lily when Ricky's father Jack Branning objects to the way Charlie is being cared for.

"She’s already blaming herself for the situation with Theo because she feels guilty for bringing him into her families lives," Lacey said.

BBC

"Jack’s outburst feeds into those anxieties because she wants to prove that she can be in control, be responsible and keep her family safe. All of that upset and stress from last week comes to a head and she finally snaps.”

She went on: "I think Stacey was always going to be hands on with Lily and the baby, but she’s even more overprotective than she would have been because she keeping all of those anxieties about Theo under wraps.

"Stacey just wants to make sure that Lily is being supported, because she understands how daunting it all must be. Lily is still her baby so she wants to help in any way that she can to make sure that she isn’t overwhelmed."

Stacey eventually turns to her own mother Jean over fears about her teenage daughter being able to handle the responsibility of motherhood.

BBC

"Jean knows Stacey like the back of her hand, so she knows that there’s something bigger going on that’s bothering her," Lacey pointed out.

"Stacey’s been putting on this act but she finally drops it with her mum and tells her how scared she is that Theo might come back. I think she feels relieved to finally share how she’s feeling."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Call 999 if you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, or report any concerning situations using UK government resources or the Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service. The National Stalking Helpline is open 9.30am-4pm on weekdays (and until 8pm on Wednesdays) on 0808 802 0300.

