EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick opens up over phobia of vomiting

Jess Bacon
·2 min read
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has opened up about his debilitating phobia of vomit.

The actor, who plays Jay Brown on the BBC soap, revealed that he had severe anxiety about his emetophobia, which meant that he often wouldn't leave the house.

Speaking on the Lads, Dads and a Couple of Beers podcast, Jamie shared that his phobia had affected him in many different ways.

"I've never really spoken about it, but I've got a real phobia about being sick, called emetophobia," he explained.

"I really suffer quite bad with that, and it affected me in so many ways. I didn't want to go out, I didn't want to shake people's hands. It became a thing about germs and I got quite OCD about things like that.

"I didn't want to be in busy environments where there were a lot of people. It just made me feel really anxious."

He added that his fear "developed into bouts of anxiety" that "stopped him from living his life".

Jamie made the brave decision to seek help for the phobia, though he said it is something he doesn't think will ever fully go away.

"I will never ever be okay about being sick ever, but I just get to a point where I cope with it, and just deal with it the best way I can," Jamie added.

"I can understand it now. I've got a bag of tools I can use to manage it and understand there are going to be times when I'm not going to be in the environment where I want to be all the time.

"I suppose I learnt to manage it the best way I could at the time, and I am going back five or six years ago now.

"I was just really selfish and I wouldn't put myself in a situation that would make me feel unsafe."

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

