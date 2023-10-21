EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick explains Jay Brown's upcoming accident

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick has spoken about the recently announced storyline for his character Jay Brown, who is spiralling following the death of his partner Lola.

In scenes set to air soon, Jay continues to drink and take drugs, falling out with his friends and getting barred from the Vic. He decides to drive to Margate, against Gina's advice. Shortly after, Ben, Billy and Callum learn that Jay has been involved in an accident, but the police won't explain any more.

Speaking about all the drama that leads up to the accident, Borthwick explained that: "Things are looking good because it looks like Billy has got the family together and he's backing Jay to sort this and get Jay back in the family, because it's not fair and he knows what's actually been going on, so he's trying to support Jay.

"Jay thinks 'hold on, I might be able to get away with this', but Ben has the total opposite idea and completely outs Jay for the whole Nadine situation. Billy obviously doesn't take too kindly to this and Jay knows he's in [hot water] now because it's all come out.

"Just when he thought he couldn't get any lower, Lexi hears all and she's the last person that Jay wants to find out... this is the worst thing to happen to him besides Lola dying – it is his worst nightmare.

"There is an accident at the house and after that, Jay just cannot cope anymore. He needs to get away from Walford because being around there is just causing nothing but carnage.

"He tries to persuade Gina to come with him to Margate — he wants to go back there because him and Lola had spent some time there together. Gina says she is going to go, but doesn't end up coming. So, on a whim and under the influence, he drives to Margate, but it doesn't quite go to plan."

Will Jay be okay?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

