EastEnders star Heather Peace explains twist in Eve story

EastEnders star Heather Peace has opened up about the shocking upcoming twist in the Eve Unwin storyline.

Scenes airing next week will see Eve agree to go on a date with mysterious newcomer 'Amanda' – though there is more to her than meets the eye.

The new arrival starts by actually looking for Eve, Heather revealing of her character's mindset: "Eve has been going out a lot since the Suki break up – and when she goes out, she doesn't know when to stop!

"So, she thinks, 'If this girl knows me, I must have met her while I was out'. I guess, somewhere in the depths of her mind, Eve knows she has seen her face before, and she's just putting two and two together."

"I don't think that Eve is in any way ready to move on, but she is trying desperately," Heather further explained. "Eve is convinced the Suki thing is done and that this is absolutely it, so she understands that she needs to try to move on, but it’s very obvious that she's not ready."

The star added that Eve will never stop caring for Suki, admitting that "Suki is the love of her life".

"I don't think she's ever felt like this before about anyone ever," she said. "Their connection is too deep. But Suki is now unobtainable, and Eve thinks it's all done, so she has to try to make the best of it and meet someone else, I guess."

Heather also revealed that Eve isn't necessarily looking forward to her date with Amanda, saying: "When there is no spark, there's no spark. I think she's intrigued, and she'll go out and see what happens, but it very quickly proves to be quite awkward.

"I just don't think she's ready, but she'll go out and have a few drinks. She is just desperately trying to move on."

Further touching upon Amanda's mysterious real identity, the actress teased: "It's a massive chunk of Eve's history coming back to haunt her, and this is pretty much the most shocking person she could bump into."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

