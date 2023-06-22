EastEnders star Francesca Henry talks aftermath of 'Rose' twist

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Francesca Henry has warned that her character Gina Knight will embark on a "self-destructive" path following the news about her mum 'Rose'.

This week's episodes revealed that 'Rose' is actually Ian Beale's ex-wife Cindy — long assumed to have died while in childbirth some 25 years ago.

While the Knights initially try to hide the news from Gina because of her volatile nature, it isn't long before Elaine Peacock reveals the truth to her sibling.

"I think she has gone through that thing that often happens with the older female sibling where she has assumed a lot of the maternal role, in making house and emotionally for her sister and for her dad," she explained.

"Gina has a lot of pain and resentment to her mum for putting her in that position. I feel like there is an element of Gina that feels like Anna is being ungrateful to her own sacrifices.”

Francesca admitted that Gina doesn't let herself "feel anything", so when the truth about her long-lost mum comes out, she becomes a powderkeg of emotions.

"She’s a person that has to shake pain off. She doesn’t sit in any emotion for very long, she burns through everything," she said.

"Shame, pain, happiness, the highs, the lows. Everything she burns through really quickly. This is an extremely painful emotion for her so she needs to burn through it as quickly as possible to get to the other side of it. And she does that in a very self-destructive, but probably a very predictable and understandable way.”

In terms of who will face Gina's wrath over the revelation, Francesca explained: "I think she blames herself most and then blames her dad.

"I don’t think he’s handled it as well as he thinks he has. I don’t think he gives them enough credit for what they remember and what they’ve experienced and what they’ve understood.”

All of these complex emotions will shine some light on a complex character, who is more than the bubbly bartender that viewers have seen thus far.

"Gina is a lot more sensitive than she appears and I think she’s absorbed a lot of the emotional damage that’s happened to them [Gina and Anna] before they arrived in Walford," the actress said.

"She’s been like a bit of an emotional punch bag growing up which is why she is quite front-footed and defensive in situations where she doesn’t have to be.”

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

