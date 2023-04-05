EastEnders star Diane Parish explains Denise and Ravi showdown

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders' Diane Parish has spoken about the showdown between her character Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati.

Ravi and Denise had a brief affair recently, but Denise has realised that he's just trying to get access to Jack Branning's confidential police files. Now he's turned his attention to her daughter Chelsea.

All the tension builds up to breaking point, as Denise goes to confront Ravi over Chelsea's alibi following his arrest.

Delving into her character's mindset, Parish said: "At the point of her confronting Ravi, she's had a couple of moments where she's been in control and double-bluffed him thinking, 'Go on then, tell Jack and my family, do your worst'.

"This time, so much has gone wrong – her sister and Denzel in the crash, Amy is clearly spiralling and Jack is off the case. Everything is falling apart around her and at this point he's in control, but she just wants it to stop.

"She's kind of on her knees here asking him to just stop. She's lost control and she knows she has. She played with fire and now she's getting burnt."

Parish said that when it comes to Ravi and Chelsea, Denise's overriding feeling is fear.

"She's scared at first that he's going to do the same thing to Chelsea as he's done with Denise – he'll use her as leverage to get the information he needs," the star explained.

"I think she always knew that Chelsea was going to fall for him because she knows Chelsea's type. She knows that Chelsea is very much like her in the sense that there is a magnetic draw and pull towards somebody who is slightly dangerous, somebody who poses a dangerous element and the excitement in that.

"It's becoming a pattern and Denise can see ahead to what will happen.

"Ravi is a malignant narcissist and he's very good at seduction at the beginning – reeling you in, showering you with love, affection, romance and doing all these gestures for it to all go wrong later on."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

