EastEnders star Danny Dyer shares surprising plans for his will

EastEnders' Danny Dyer wants to leave his pet bulldog Debbie "half a million pounds".

This sweet insight emerged on Kathy Burke's podcast Where There's a Will, There's a Wake, where the former soap star was asked to hypothetically break down his last will and testament.

"Obviously my kids and my family would get a nice chunk, but I'd like to leave a nice chunk to my dog Debbie. My Debs," said Dyer.

"Out of guilt, and out of the fact I got her just before the pandemic."

The Heat actor went on to elaborate: "Now what I didn't realise – I've never had a bulldog – is just they look f**king sad. They look like they've got the hump.

"The other thing is she's shaped like a f**king coffee table. Now what I didn't realise is bulldogs don't like going for a walk – every time I get the lead Debbie goes, 'Oh for f**k's sake...' So I can't do nothing about her weight."

Apparently, these curveballs have caused Dyer to feel a bit sorry for his beloved mutt.

"I feel I need to give her something or get some proper carers for her, look after her. You know, give her a flat with carpet that she can sh*t on. Give her whatever she wants, give her a f**king spare rib," he added.

"Also, it would wind my missus up. She'd be like, 'What! You've given f**king half a million pounds to f**king Debbie?'"

He's of course referring to Joanne Mas, who he tied the knot with back in 2016.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

