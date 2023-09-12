EastEnders star Brian Conley confirmed for new project after Rocky exit

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Brian Conley has lined up a new project following his upcoming exit as Rocky Cotton, with the actor set to embark on a new tour.

It emerged this week that the actor would be departing Albert Square as Tom 'Rocky' Cotton after more than two years in the role.

Conley has now announced a new limited tour across the UK starting later this month, which will see the entertainer perform an evening of comedy, music and entertainment.

Conley's The 3rd Farewell Tour…To Date will kick off on September 24 at The Cresset in Peterborough, hitting eight stops in total before concluding on March 16, 2024 at Coventry's Albany Theatre.

More stops are also set to be announced, with tickets on sale now. The full list of dates are below:

September 24, 2023 - Peterborough - The Cresset

September 30, 2023 - High Wycombe - Swan

October 29, 2023 - Dartford - Orchard Theatre

November 5, 2023 - Cardiff - New Theatre

February 18, 2024 - Swindon - Wyvern Theatre

March 3, 2024 - Portsmouth - Kings Theatre

March 10, 2024 - Guildford - G Live

March 16, 2024 - Coventry - Albany Theatre

The original reports on Conley's EastEnders exit suggested that his departure came as a surprise, and the soap is working out ways to write out his character, possibly as part of the ongoing Christmas whodunnit storyline.

A spokesperson for EastEnders told Digital Spy: "There are many rumours and theories circulating about whose body is under the Christmas tree but, to not spoil the drama for the audience, we will not be commenting on any speculation."

As well as his tour, Conley is also lining up a lead role in the Cinderella Christmas panto at the Milton Keynes Theatre later in the year.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

