EastEnders star Bill Treacher dies aged 92

Bill Treacher as Arthur Fowler in Eastenders - Television Eastenders

Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92.

The veteran actor was one of the BBC soap's original cast members and appeared from 1985 until 1996.

He died late on Saturday night after suffering declining health for some time.

the Fowlers, who are Wendy Richard (right) who plays Pauline, Bill Treacher, who plays Arthur and Susan Tully who plays their daughter Michelle - PA

A statement from his family said: "The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022.

"He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie.

"Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed.

"The family respectfully request privacy at this time."