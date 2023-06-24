EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt teases Ian and Sharon reunion

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders is officially bringing Ian Beale back to Albert Square, and Adam Woodyatt has teased that his character's reunions with Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell are going to be a lot of fun for fans to watch.

The last time Ian and Sharon saw each other, she was trying to poison him as revenge for his involvement in the boat accident that claimed her son Denny's life.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Woodyatt teased that, once Ian returns to Walford, there will be "lot of conversations that need to take place and one of the most interesting ones is the process of making carbonara with Sharon.

BBC

"[There's] also discussing his missing years with his mother. There's a lot of water that has to be dealt with.

"It's going to be fun. One of my lines with Steve [McFadden] is only short, we just say each other's names to each other, and I just knew damn well when we film that, it's going to be hysterical."

Woodyatt also revealed that he bumped into Phil actor Steve McFadden the other week in London, but had to keep it on the down-low.

"We've done all the selfies, we just couldn't stick them on social media because it would have given it away," he explained.

Jack Barnes - BBC

Of course, it isn't only Ian who is confirmed to be returning following the dramatic events of the last week. His long-thought dead ex-wife Cindy is also coming back, having previously falsified an identity as George Knight's first wife Rose. Peter is also returning, played by Thomas Law once more.

Jacqueline Jossa made a brief cameo as Lauren Branning, but she's not coming back to the Square.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

