EastEnders star Aaron Thiara reveals his best friend on set

EastEnders star Aaron Thiara has revealed that his best friend on set is Zack Hudson actor James Farrar.

Describing their friendship to Inside Soap , Thiara said: "[James Farrar is] a beautiful man, it's a proper bromance, so I'm very grateful we've crossed paths.

Speaking about their time on set, Thiara said that he has a pact with Farrar to stay active in preparation for the summer months.

"James and I have made a pact, as we're coming into summer, to stay active. We might go for a walk, or for a run, or to the gym. If we're short of time we'll find somewhere on set, stick some music on and do some exercise."

Although he counts Farrar as his best friend on the Square, the actor, who plays Ravi Gulati, said he is close friends with Zaraah Abrahams, who plays Chelsea Fox, and Danny Walters, who plays Keanu.

When asked who he would like to work with more in the future, Thiara said he would love to have more scenes with his best pal James: "I'd love more scenes with James – I think there's more to come for Ravi and Zack's friendship."

The soap star, who recently performed in scenes with Letitia Dean , who plays Sharon Watts – after she grassed on him for nearly beating her partner Keanu to death – said he enjoyed working with Dean as well as Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey.

"I really enjoyed working with Lacey and Steve. Also I had some scenes with Tish that just aired, and those were great to do."

Meanwhile, Thiara responded to fan theories that Ravi will die during this year's Christmas Day episode, saying: "What I will say is there's a lot to come in the next few months, and it goes up a notch in terms of what that might mean for Ravi in the lead-up to Christmas."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

