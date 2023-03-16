EastEnders star Aaron Thiara explains Ravi and Denise story

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders star Aaron Thiara has explained the motivations behind Ravi Gulati's latest actions, saying the character is in "survival mode".

Recent episodes have seen Ravi and Denise's relationship sour after she rejected his romantic advances, with Ravi blackmailing Denise over their affair.

"Ravi feels very scorned and very hurt after bearing his soul to Denise," Aaron explained.

"As a narcissist, he can’t deal with that level of emotion and hurt, so his default goes to, 'Okay, well I'm going to defend myself and I’m going to make your life a misery'."

The actor went on to explain that the most important thing in Ravi's life is his son Davinder — so when Denise revealed to Ravi that her husband Jack Branning is currently investigating him, Ravi went into survival mode.



"It becomes a case of battling between going to prison and losing his son, which he really regrets having done that in previous years, or trying to find out the information at any cost," Aaron said.

"If that means blackmailing Denise, then so be it."

BBC

Aaron also touched on an eventful games night at the Brannings, which sees Ravi show up as the plus-one of Denise's daughter Chelsea.

"Ravi is trying to play the role of being the best partner to Chelsea in front of her family, but under this he is being very deceptive in his actions to wind Denise up," he said.

"To be honest, Ravi is having a ball of a time because he knows that Jack is investigating him, and he knows that Jack doesn't know he knows. He also knows that Jack doesn't know about him and Denise.

"There are so many different games that Ravi is playing, but he is enjoying being in the firing zone because he has all of the cards."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

