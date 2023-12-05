EastEnders spoilers: Keanu clashes with Dean, Sharon reveals her secret

Find out what's ahead next week in Walford in the EastEnders spoilers for the week of 11-14 December 2023. (BBC)

Keanu ensures that Dean’s relationship with his daughter Jade is ruined on EastEnders next week, while Sharon ends up confiding Albie’s paternity secret in Linda.

Plus, Kathy has a showdown with Rocky, while Stacey gets further support from Jack.

Read on for details on all the big drama in your EastEnders spoilers for 11-14 December 2023.

Dean v Keanu

Martin Fowler (JAMES BYE); Keanu Taylor (DANNY WALTERS); Dean Wicks (MATT DI ANGELO) (BBC) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Gossip about the Taylors is rife in the Square following last week’s events, but things are set to go from bad to worse for Keanu when he’s antagonised by Dean, who’s seen making derogatory comments about his family. And the barbs result in battle lines being drawn between the two men.

Read more: Soap spoilers

Later, Dean’s daughter Jade arrives and, despite some initial animosity, she ends up giving her dad another chance. However, this thawing in relations is set to turn frosty again when Jade witnesses Linda tearing a strip off Dean after she receives a photo of him dressed as Santa at the Beales Eels new grotto.

Wanting to know what’s going on, Jade is told by Keanu that her dad is a sexual predator. Disgusted, Jade then decides to leave town.

Can Sharon keep Albie’s paternity a secret?

Keanu Taylor (DANNY WALTERS); Sharon Watts (LETITIA DEAN) (BBC) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sharon is determined to protect her and Keanu’s happiness at all costs. And so, on the day of the stag and hen parties, she decides guiltily to burn a letter from the hospital containing details of Albie’s paternity.

But the pressure of the secret eventually proves too much to bear for Sharon, who decides to reveal all to Linda. But Sharon is then left having to put on a brave face at the party as she worries that Linda will expose the truth.

Kathy confronts Rocky

Rocky (BRIAN CONLEY) (BBC) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Kathy is given food for thought from her sons and starts to contemplate Nish’s deal. And, in scenes to be shown on Monday, she does decide to sell the café to the Panesar patriarch. But while the handover is happening at No 45, Nish can’t help but stir the pot as he implies that Rocky was responsible for the recent fire.

Story continues

Determined to get to the truth, Kathy then tracks down Harvey, who all but confirms her suspicions. But following a confrontation with Rocky, Kathy decides not to shop him to the police and instead chastises Nish for piling on the debt.

Kathy’s demands for an apology get short shrift, with Nish refuting her claims before unleashing an awful tirade on Bernadette, who gets caught in the crossfire. Wanting to protect his sister, Keanu then lashes out, but the fight is thankfully defused.

Stacey gets help from Jack

Stacey Slater (LACEY TURNER) (BBC) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

After a chat about lack of funds, Stacey is left touched when she and Jack go shopping and he buys Christmas gifts for her kids.

However, Stacey’s mood takes a sour turn the following day when she receives a Christmas card from Theo and starts to fret that he’s behind Eve’s disappearance. And when the police claim they can’t do anything, she ends up leaving Theo a message threatening him if he’s hurt Eve.

Later, Stacey arrives home to find the door on the latch and is left worried, but Jack reassures her that no-one is inside. And what’s more, Theo is miles away in Scotland. Jack, though, is left annoyed when Stacey reveals she threatened Theo and the pair argue. But when Stacey subsequently heads to the Queen Vic for a drink with Kat, she ends up leaving early in order to apologise to Jack.

EastEnders airs on BBC One Monday to Thursdays, and streams on iPlayer.