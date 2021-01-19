Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) in EastEnders. (BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes)

Killer Lucas acts contrite, Gray sets his sights on Whitney, while Mick comes to a conclusion about Katy – it’s your full guide to the upcoming drama on EastEnders (25-29 January 2021):

A new home for Lucas

Albert Square is currently a magnet for homicidal maniacs. It’s almost as if the storyliners are trying to populate this one corner of east London entirely with murderers, with even Sharon seeming capable of taking a life these days.

Lucas Johnson (DON GILET) in Eastenders. (BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes)

The top exhibit, though, in this rogues’ gallery is arguably Lucas Johnson, the predatory pastor who resurfaced over Christmas and who’s now trying to convince Denise of his remorse and claiming that he no longer poses a threat.

Denise is still naturally wary (as anyone who was once held captive in a basement would be), but feels she has no choice about Lucas remaining in Walford, especially after Chelsea delivers the ultimatum that she’ll having nothing to do with her mum should Denise shun him. In the end, it’s Jack who comes up with the suggestion that he offer Lucas one of his flats in order to keep an eye on him. But maybe everyone’s gaze ought to also be on Chelsea, who appears to be keeping secrets of her own…

Gray finds his next target

An admirable plotline about domestic abuse has now morphed into the soap’s latest serial killer melodrama as Gray starts to prey on an unsuspecting Whitney. The queasy message that appears to be being sent out is: abuse victims may try to run, but they’ll only get so far.

Whitney Dean (SHONA MCGARTY), Gray Atkins (TOBY-ALEXANDER SMITH) in EastEnders. (BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes)

First, Gray did away with wife Chantelle, then he bumped off Tina (who had previously escaped a toxic relationship with Tosh) and now Whit (herself groomed and exploited as a teen) is in his sights.

What we’ll see is Gray planting seeds of doubt in Whitney’s mind about an upcoming date before suggesting that she move in with him and the kids, claiming that there’s something special between them. But how long will it be before he’s controlling her every move and lashing out each time she disobeys him?

Mick reaches a decision

Linda is making up for the fact that it took her months to realise that husband Mick was suffering deep levels of emotional trauma. (Did anyone else think that she jumped into bed with Max far too quickly, especially seeing as Mick is her supposed soulmate?) Now, though, she’s managing to work out that there may well be added strands to Katy’s web of sexual exploitation.

Linda Carter (KELLIE BRIGHT) in EastEnders. (BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes)

The catalyst for this realisation is a trip that Linda makes to the crematorium with Frankie, who’s marking the anniversary of her little brother Harry’s death. When Frankie introduces Linda to Harry’s brother Jed, alarm bells soon start ringing.

Frankie, though, is still reluctant for Mick to report her mum. But when Mick later watches young Will playing football, at about the same age he was when he first met Katy, he comes to a conclusion about what he should do next.

Happiness for #Ballum fans

Ben and Callum are the latest example of that strange phenomenon: a soap couple who have become a fan favourite despite them never experiencing a full day’s happiness in all their time together.

Ben Mitchell (MAX BOWDEN), Callum Highway (TONY CLAY) in EastEnders. (BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes)

Well, that may well change next week when Ben makes plans to propose to Callum, just as Callum is himself concocting a similar engagement scheme. We’re being teased with the possibility of a “happy ever after” for the pair. But smiles do have a habit of being snuffed out very quickly in this neck of the woods. Especially if your surname is Mitchell.

