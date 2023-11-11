EastEnders shares a first look at Sam Mitchell's dramatic return storyline

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has revealed a first look at Sam Mitchell’s dramatic return storyline, with a selection of images being released.

Sam, played by Kim Medcalf, left Albert Square back in April to take up a job at a hotel in Spain, but will make a dramatic return later this month (November 21) as she appears in Walford once again.

Ahead of her return, the BBC has released teaser images of the storyline, with the pictures showing Sam being thrown out of a van, with her brother Phil eventually helping her up.

Just what did she get up to in Spain?

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously spoke about Sam’s return in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, teasing that she had been up to no good during her time away from the East End.

“In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation,” he said. “Lots has happened since she's been away – obviously she's got a grandchild, Charli.

“But Ricky Jr isn't happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she's very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There's a lot of fun with Sam.”

Elsewhere on the BBC soap, the tension between Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar will soon escalate, with the former lovers set to cross paths once more as the former begins to date again.

Though they seek to move past their affair, things will soon get heated as Suki’s husband, Nish, will discover the truth about their relationship. Just how will he react?



EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

