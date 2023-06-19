EastEnders scraps early iPlayer release for special Rose Knight episodes

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has announced that two episodes this week will not be premiering early on BBC iPlayer.



The BBC now usually makes each day's episode available to stream a fair few hours before its TV broadcast. However, sometimes episodes are held back until they are shown on BBC One, due to there being major storyline events or last-minute insert scenes.

This week, the delay is for the first of those reasons, as newcomer George Knight and his family's backstory is going to be revealed, spread out over two days. The days in question are Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, with the latter being an extended episode.

The fact these episodes are being held back from iPlayer until broadcast means that the BBC really doesn't want any spoilers coming out to ruin things for those who watch on TV.

Linda Carter is very suspicious over George's story that his wife Rose just disappeared without a trace one day, and she's getting Phil and Callum involved as she tries to find out the truth.

Speaking to Digital Spy recently, Colin Salmon said that his character George struggles with Linda and Phil's suspicions.

"George has been living under a cloud," he told us. "Some people think he killed Rose, so it's been nine years of mystery and heartache on top of suspicion and misunderstanding.

"It's hard if you are a member of a family and your spouse has gone missing, everyone thinks they know what's going on."



Whatever happens, it looks like there's plenty to look forward to this week.

EastEnders will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

