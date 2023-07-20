EastEnders reveals Nish Panesar's comeuppance in Rocky story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Karma is set to catch up with EastEnders villain Nish Panesar in upcoming episodes of the BBC soap.

Rocky Cotton was enjoying pre-wedding bliss ahead of his nuptials with Kathy Beale, embarking on his stag do. In a poker game organised by Nish, Rocky ends up being goaded into putting his honeymoon money on the table, and of course, loses it all.

The events of the stag left Rocky panicking alongside Bobby Beale, who was sent by Kathy to make sure events didn't spiral out of control. Rocky eventually came clean to Kathy, and despite her doubts, she headed to the registry office to say her 'I do's'.

BBC

Of course, the day didn't go off without a hitch, with Rocky's ex-wife Jo revealing during his wedding toast that she never actually signed their divorce papers, meaning the pair are still married.

Jo left the couple an ultimatum - stump up £50,000 or she will go to the police and report Rocky for bigamy. With Kathy sticking by Rocky's side and the pair facing doubt about their future and finances, another huge question looms - can they reclaim their honeymoon?

Upcoming scenes in the show will see Kathy furious to find out Suki Panesar will be going on the honeymoon that Rocky planned for her. Suki believes that Nish planned the trip as a romantic gesture to woo his wife until Kathy and Rocky tell her what really happened.

BBC

Suki is humiliated but glad to be told of Nish's deception and Kathy consoles her. Later, Nish and Rocky are both shocked to see Suki and Kathy locked in a game of poker in The Vic. Once again, the stakes get higher when the Greek cruise is put on the table.

Nish arrogantly believes Suki will easily beat Kathy, however, he soon ends up red-faced as Kathy takes the game and reclaims her honeymoon.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

