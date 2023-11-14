EastEnders releases cryptic Kathy Beale trailer for Christmas mystery

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has released a cryptic trailer regarding Kathy Beale and the upcoming Christmas mystery.

One of the soap’s most prominent storylines in recent months has been the flash-forward scenes, which have teased a death during the festive season.

The characters involved – Stacey Slater, Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Suki Panesar and Kathy – have been labelled The Six, with the latter the latest to be shown in her own trailer.

The brief clip shows Kathy furiously chopping up flowers with a cleaver, with Florence + the Machine’s ‘What Kind of Man’ playing in the background. The caption for the footage reads: "In a flash, everything changes."

Last week, Sharon was the focus of a teaser trailer. The slow-motion footage showed the Walford veteran ominously tossing her wedding flowers in the air before the faces of the other five ladies faded in and out.

Elsewhere on the soap, Sam Mitchell’s impending return has already been teased with the release of new photos, which showed the character being thrown out of a van by an unknown person.

It’s an ungracious return to Albert Square for Sam, who has spent the last few months in Spain, and executive producer Chris Clenshaw hinted that the character was up to no good during her time abroad.



“In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation,” he said. “Lots has happened since she's been away – obviously she's got a grandchild, Charli.

“But Ricky Jr isn't happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she's very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There's a lot of fun with Sam.”

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

