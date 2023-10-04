EastEnders' Ravi Gulati to get big news about Nugget

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders villain Ravi Gulati is going to get some devastating news about his missing teenage son Nugget next week.

In upcoming scenes, the police find Nugget's phone down by the river and inform Ravi that they will dredge the water to try and find more clues.

Suki (who is trying to expose Ravi as the true culprit of Ranveer's death, which her son Kheerat has ended up doing time for) secretly phones Nugget and suggests that he contacts his dad and let him know that he's alive.

Soon enough, Ravi gets a text from Nugget. Vinny suggests that they go to the police and try and get them to track Nugget's location, but are distraught to hear that they think the text is likely a hoax.

Ravi is particularly devastated and feels like he's back to square one. He even calls the vigil in the Square gardens that Denzel organises pointless. However, Suki and Vinny insist that it might convince Nugget to come home.

Will Ravi be able to find his son, and will he discover Suki's involvement?

Another storyline set to play out next week will see Jay Brown start to take drugs after sex worker Nadine tells him that she takes it to help her cope with her issues. Jay has been non-sexually sleeping with Nadine to try and deal with his grief over losing wife Lola.

How far down this dark path will he go, and will Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway be able to get through to him?

