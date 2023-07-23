EastEnders' Patsy Kensit tipped for return as Emma Harding

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit is said to have impressed fans and bosses of the long-running BBC show and is tipped to step foot in Walford again.

Patsy played Emma Harding, the long-lost mother of Lola Pearce-Brown, in several episodes this year.

Things all got too much for Emma with her leaving EastEnders in March after struggling to cope with her daughter's terminal illness.

Lola died in May, leaving lasting ripples in Walford and prompting her mother, Emma, to return for the funeral.

Patsy made quite the impression, with rumours of her coming back to EastEnders starting to emerge.

A source told The Mirror that the star has been recording scenes.

Speaking to the publication, they said: "Patsy has been back in Albert Square filming on multiple occasions this month – so it seems fans have not seen the last of Emma.

"Patsy has really impressed the bosses and is a big hit with the rest of the cast. She loves the show too, so she was thrilled to be asked to return as Emma."

Fans of the soap will remember that Emma abandoned her daughter when she was just three, and although the pair briefly reconnected, her presence was not very welcome.

Lola's husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick) gave Emma the ultimatum of either staying around the Square for good and being part of her life or leaving, with her ultimately deciding to go.

Viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled to see if the rumours are true. Will Emma be returning, and will she be welcomed if she does?

Patsy's extensive acting career has seen her appear in several popular soaps and in multiple hit movies.

She starred as Faye Morton in 169 episodes of Holby City, as well as appearing in 113 episodes of Emmerdale as Sadie King.

Patsy also appeared alongside Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon 2 and Vinnie Jones in Played.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

