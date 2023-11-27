EastEnders' Nish Panesar makes shock discovery over Suki affair

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Nish Panesar has made a shocking discovery about wife Suki in EastEnders.

Viewers know that Nish will finally discover his wife Suki's affair with Eve later this week, with the groundwork being laid in Monday's (November 27) episode.

The episode began with Nish catching Suki with her goodbye letter, though she played it off like it was rubbish she was about to toss in the bin.

However, Suki was soon horrified to learn that her secret affair had been rumbled by Priya, leading her to offer £2,000 for Priya to keep quiet.

BBC

Related: EastEnders airdate confirmed for death plot special on BBC Three

Priya realised she had the upper hand, so she demanded £3,000 or she'd tell Nish the truth about Vinny's own involvement in covering up the affair.

Suki had no choice but to agree to the blackmail demand, so she went about quietly getting the money together without arousing Nish's suspicion.

Stacey supported Eve when she announced she'd be leaving with Suki, though she warned her friend to "take things slow" this time around.

Suki arrived in the park soon after to reveal to Eve that Priya had agreed to take the money, so all she needed to do was make things right with Vinny before they could leave Walford.

"Whatever it takes, Eve. I don't care anymore," Suki told her.

BBC

In the final scene from Monday's episode, Suki brought Priya the cash and warned her never to say anything to the rest of the family about what she knows.

Suki took a call from Nish, promising she'd be home to soon to cook dinner. She had no idea Nish was secretly watching her hand over the cash to Priya.

Cast member Navin Chowdhry has recently hinted that all hell will break loose for the Panesars once Nish discovers what's really going on.

"It’s a betrayal because it's humiliating and degrading, for someone as obsessed with control as him, to think that something's going on behind his back – especially when it involves someone like his wife, who he adores," he said.

Story continues

"The idea that his wife was able to hide that from him when he thought he was absolutely in control of her, her feelings and her actions – it’s the biggest blow."

BBC

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like