EastEnders newcomer Colin Salmon teases George and Elaine's relationship

EastEnders newcomer Colin Salmon has opened about his role as former boxer George Knight, as well as George's relationship with Elaine Peacock.



Next week, George and his two daughters will make their big arrival in Albert Square to help Linda and Elaine run The Queen Vic - though Linda isn't too pleased about it.

Discussing the dynamic between George and Elaine, Salmon described the couple as being "equals", which is exactly what George was looking for.

"There are a lot of people who struggle to look a man as big as George in the eye, but not Elaine," he continued.

"She didn’t struggle, and she challenges him. When you get told you are wrong from time to time, you develop as a human being, and that’s why Elaine is good for George."

After assuring viewers that they "do lots of fun things together and have a great time", the former Doctor Who star explained how George has made himself "vulnerable" to Elaine by moving from Marbella to London for her.

"But she instils confidence in George, and he’s a lovely guy who is there for her. She knows George has got her back and that he’s a softie," he added.

As for what George's relationship is like with his two daughters, Gina and Anna, Salmon said that they're all "very close", but the girls "don't have him wrapped around their little fingers" because he's made sure there are "clear boundaries" for them.

"The Vic is an iconic British institution, so it's daunting because we have to look after it," he said of joining the EastEnders team.

"It was absolutely surreal to walk onto the set for the first time. I had to do a big speech as George in front of lots of the locals. You are playing to the crowd, so you must get it right. "

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

