EastEnders' Milly Zero on surprising connection to Spider-Man's Tom Holland

Hannah Bird
·3 min read

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders' Milly Zero has revealed her connection to Marvel's Tom Holland many years prior to his Spider-Man success, with the two attending the same drama school and Holland offering mentoring advice to her class.

Sharing her admiration for the star, Zero told The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating yesterday (February 11): "I was lucky enough to go to The BRIT School, which is the most special place in the entire world and I had the best time there. Tom Holland was a few years above me, so when I was doing my drama GCSE he kind of mentored my group. It's amazing to see someone go on and be Spider-Man from your school."

From joining the school in 2013, it would be another 6 years before Zero found herself treading Walford's famous streets.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios
Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Opening up on the moment that she discovered she would be joining one of EastEnders' most famous families back in 2019, Zero described it as an "honour", especially as the stalwarts of Dot Cotton (June Brown) and Nick Cotton (John Altman) are no longer on the soap.

"It's crazy because I didn't know I was playing the granddaughter. They used a code name, which they often do to keep the embargo, so I was told it was a random girl called Hannah. I was like 'Oh that's fine'.

"Then 2 days before they were like 'Oh by the way, you're that evil little girl that was in it like 10 years ago and you'll be meeting June Brown on Monday' and I was like 'Oh my God'. It's such an honour to wave the Cotton flag, especially as John and June aren't in the show anymore."

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes - BBC
Photo credit: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes - BBC

As for what's happening for her character Dotty presently, Zero recently suggested there are a number of dark paths she could turn down after the revelations of her father's identity over the festive season.

"She doesn't care about herself, she doesn't care about her life right now," Zero declared in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

"She's just trying to destroy everything, because she thinks everything's broken anyway. I think it's really sad, especially as we saw Nick's problems with addiction and we've seen her mum's problems with addiction. Dotty has always vowed to herself 'I will never be that. That will never be me.' But then we start to see a little essence of: 'Oh my God, maybe she could go down the same route as her parents?'."

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm). Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

