EastEnders' Louisa Lytton hints at Ruby Allen comeback

Former EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has teased the possibility of making a comeback as Ruby Allen.

Lytton debuted as Ruby in 2005 for a year-long stint, eventually making a surprise return in 2018 before departing again three years later as she prepared to welcome baby Aura with her husband Ben Bhanvra.

The soap star hasn't ruled out reprising her role as Ruby once more, telling OK! Magazine that there is a potential arc for the character.

"I definitely could do it storyline-wise. Ruby was pregnant [when she left], so there's a baby potentially waiting to turn up in Walford," she said.

"James Bye, who played my husband [Martin Fowler] at the time, is still in the show. So, who knows? EastEnders was where I started out and I loved it there, so I'd never say never."

It isn't the first time that Lytton has spoken about the prospect of returning to the BBC soap, with the actor teasing the possibility after going on maternity leave in 2021.

"I'm at home being a mum. I'm doing the thing I've wanted the most in life, so I don’t think I’ll be in a rush to go back to work," she said at that time. "But then, at the same time, I don't know because that is who I am.

"Will I have that moment of, 'I need a bit more of myself back again? I'm going to stay [at] home, give it a year, I think, of me not working. But if I decide to go back before or after, we’ll work it out from there," she added.

Lytton will soon take to the stage in a nationwide tour of the play 2:22: A Ghost Story.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

