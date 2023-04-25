EastEnders' Lola and Jay drop bombshell on Ben

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Lola Pearce-Brown and Jay Brown have dropped a bombshell on Ben Mitchell in EastEnders.

A new Mitchell family feud could be on the cards after a shocking turn of events in Tuesday's episode (April 25) when Lola revealed she wanted Jay to take custody of daughter Lexi once she's gone.

The couple have been concerned with Ben following his most recent string of aggressive behaviour, including taunting Zack Hudson in the pub and essentially goading him to reveal his HIV diagnosis.

His family doesn't know that Ben has been silently struggling after learning that his rapist, Lewis, was recently arrested for another crime.

In the latest instalment, Billy Mitchell was back in the Square to announce that he was planning a big summer holiday for the whole family in Portugal.

Lola had to share the heartbreaking news with her grandfather that she wouldn't be able to plan anything that far ahead because she's been told she only has months left to live.

While Billy reeled over the news, Lola confided in husband Jay that she wanted him to formally adopt Lexi so he could take custody of her once Lola is gone.

Lola admitted she couldn't depend on Ben to be the kind of father Lexi needed because of his unpredictability and frequent angry outbursts.

The couple bravely plucked up the courage to share their adoption and custody plan with Ben, who turned irate over the proposition of another man raising his daughter.

Ben made it clear he wouldn't go along with this adoption and would use every resource the Mitchell family have to fight Lola and Jay for custody. Can Ben be talked around?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Organisations including Brain Tumour Research, Macmillan Cancer Support and Stand Up to Cancer can provide help and support to those living with brain cancer and their loved ones.

